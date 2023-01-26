Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $315.73 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $354.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.87.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

