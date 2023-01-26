Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $331,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,459 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 622.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 27,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 26,999 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,715. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.