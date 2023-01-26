Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 80.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 113.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on X shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

