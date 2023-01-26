Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,391 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.26 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

