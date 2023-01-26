Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYF opened at $79.79 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.