Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 9,105 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 1,231,608 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 227.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 914,377 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 104.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 702,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $12,682,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

