Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 68,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 64,990 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $991.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.