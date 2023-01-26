Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,913.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,357 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,932.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after purchasing an additional 483,870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,901.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 923,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,666,000 after purchasing an additional 877,243 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,999.3% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $95.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

