Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,910.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

