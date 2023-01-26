Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Eos Management L.P.

Eos Management L.P. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 875.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Eos Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

