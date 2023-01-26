Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,612 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.8% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $101.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

