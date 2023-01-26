Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,849.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

