Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,905.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,879 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $96.73 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

