US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 424.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

