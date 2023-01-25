Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

