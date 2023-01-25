First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 13,535 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,804.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,835.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,633,000 after buying an additional 6,111,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,640,000 after buying an additional 4,260,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

