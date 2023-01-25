Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,682 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.79.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

