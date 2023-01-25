Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $906,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.79.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.04 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.72 and a 200-day moving average of $249.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.