American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,987,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,105,689.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,000 over the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAT stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

