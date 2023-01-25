Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,796.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 649,609 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.