Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,295.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,888.8% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

