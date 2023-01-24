Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,951. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $156.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.76.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

