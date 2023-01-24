WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 50,139 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,922.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,139 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its position in Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.56.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

