US Bancorp DE Sells 536 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,870.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,328 shares of company stock worth $3,524,104. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $381.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

