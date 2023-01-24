US Bancorp DE Has $379,000 Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

VAC stock opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $173.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

