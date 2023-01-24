Truist Financial Corp Sells 71,360 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71,360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nordstrom by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after buying an additional 518,510 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,400,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

