Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,992 Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.48% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $44.68.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

