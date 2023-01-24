Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,885,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $569,592.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $569,592.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TTEK. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

