Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 80,345 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

