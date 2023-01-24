SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,153 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EWBC opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

