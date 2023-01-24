SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,477,000 after acquiring an additional 474,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

See Also

