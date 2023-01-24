SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 264.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 99.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

