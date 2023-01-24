SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $531,000 in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ
In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,368 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CBIZ Stock Up 0.5 %
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $363.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.30 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
CBIZ Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBIZ (CBZ)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.