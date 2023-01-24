SG Americas Securities LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,282 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Webster Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after buying an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.26.
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
