SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.