SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Amdocs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amdocs by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

