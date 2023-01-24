SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 301,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,961,000 after buying an additional 197,242 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $7,389,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROCK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

ROCK opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $391.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

