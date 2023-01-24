Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

