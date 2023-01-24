PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by Vertical Research to Hold

Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $130.30 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $159.16. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.94.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in PPG Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 102.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PPG Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

