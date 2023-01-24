PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $130.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $130.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.94. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $159.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

