Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 684 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after acquiring an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,600,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

NYSE BURL opened at $226.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $243.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.06.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

