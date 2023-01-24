Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 152 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVA. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

