Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %

DPZ opened at $345.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $463.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.24.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.