Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 436 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $391.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ROCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

