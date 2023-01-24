Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires 3,230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,804.4% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

