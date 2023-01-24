Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 5,905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after buying an additional 1,186,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 202,506 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 134,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $78.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

