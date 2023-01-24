Keystone Financial Services Sells 110 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keystone Financial Services cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

GOOG opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Get Rating

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

