Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,508,000 after purchasing an additional 381,204 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,044,000 after purchasing an additional 378,506 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,540,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,535,000 after purchasing an additional 306,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

