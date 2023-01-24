Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.78 Million in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,581 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of KBR as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after buying an additional 608,191 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in KBR by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in KBR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in KBR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in KBR by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 341,770 shares during the last quarter.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

KBR opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

