Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $3.68 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 23.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 95,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $2,569,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 10.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 524,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 2.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.3 %

Amdocs stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.